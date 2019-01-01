Draw an interactive wireframe in Mockplus
Draw an interaction flowchart and mobile wireframe
Add interactive elements
Organize components, preview and test
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an interactive wireframe for a social book reading app with Mockplus, drafting an interaction flowchart in connect mode, drawing the wireframe with multiple components, adding interactive elements, grouping, ordering and aligning the components on screen with the aid of grids and guides, and finally previewing and testing.
Website Wireframe
Design
UI
mobile
Web
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account and set up the canvas
Draw the interaction flowchart in connect mode
Create pages, draw headers and image placeholders
Draw the homepage content
Add icons
Group, order and align
Create sub artboards and add interactions
PRACTICE : Draw the book details page
PRACTICE: Preview and test
FINAL PRACTICE: Create a movie theater app wireframe
