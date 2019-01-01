Draw an interactive wireframe in Mockplus

Draw an interaction flowchart and mobile wireframe

A​dd interactive elements

O​rganize components, preview and test

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an interactive wireframe for a social book reading app with Mockplus, drafting an interaction flowchart in connect mode, drawing the wireframe with multiple components, adding interactive elements, grouping, ordering and aligning the components on screen with the aid of grids and guides, and finally previewing and testing.

  • Website Wireframe

  • Design

  • UI

  • mobile

  • Web

  1. Create an account and set up the canvas

  2. Draw the interaction flowchart in connect mode

  3. Create pages, draw headers and image placeholders

  4. Draw the homepage content

  5. Add icons

  6. Group, order and align

  7. Create sub artboards and add interactions

  8. PRACTICE : Draw the book details page

  9. PRACTICE: Preview and test

  10. FINAL PRACTICE: Create a movie theater app wireframe

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

