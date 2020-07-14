Build an E-commerce Dashboard with Figma
608 ratings
14,426 already enrolled
Figma basics: Interface, frames, components, text/color style, exporting, and sharing.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Figma pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with how to use basic commands on a mac or a PC. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Design
Figma
UI/UX
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Interface: Become familiar with the Figma interface, by the end of the task, you will be able to navigate and explore the interface efficiently, and create your first file.
Frames: By the end of this task, you will be able to create your own frames in 3 different ways.
Basic Components: By the end of this task, you will be able to create basic master components.
Building Text & Color Styles: By the end of this task, you will be able to create text and color styles in your files.
Building a page: By the end of this task, you will be able to build a page using the components and styles you created on the frame that you built.
Smart Selection: By the end of this task, you will be able to use Figmas smart tools to help organize page elements.
Exporting: By the end of this task, you will be able to export a file in multiple ways.
Sharing & Commenting: By the end of this task, you will be able to share files with anyone including yourself!
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ANSep 23, 2020
The module was really less, but it gave me an introduction to components on how to use Figma and create an E-Commerce Dashboard with Figma.
by JTSep 15, 2020
I truly enjoyed this project . It has a lot pf practice. The tutor guides you all the way, from the beginning. It's scalable and easy to follow.
by SPDec 8, 2020
The trainer is so adept in the field that she was able to explain and teach everything I need to know. Kudos!
by MTJul 14, 2020
A great course to get you start from scratch! It's cool to have possibility to pause the tutorial video and try to create your own stuff and get back to the next step when you are actually ready!
