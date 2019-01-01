Edit your photos for Social Media with Easil
Create an individual photo project for social media in Easil.
Create an individual photo project for social media in Easil.
By the end of this project, you will learn how to edit photos for social media using the free version of Easil. An essential role of your social media marketing strategy is to establish your online identity and to appeal to your users, many times on a lean marketing budget. Outstanding images will help you reach this goal, but you don’t need to be a professional photographer to create Eye-catching images and photo projects. You can use Easil to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to edit photos for social media while offering a variety of options for sharing and publishing. Easil makes it possible for everyone to easily create and implement creative edits with online design tools to use when marketing their business.
Social Media Marketing
Photography
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a free Easil account and navigate the Easil menu´s and tools.
Upload a photo to Easil and discover different filters.
Create an individual photo project for social media in Easil.
Optional Task: a photo project in Easil
Design an Instagram photo post in Easil.
Save, share and upload your Easil photo projects to social media platforms.
Optional Task: Create an advertising Instagram photo Post in Easil
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.