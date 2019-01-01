Einführung in die Datenvisualisierung mit Microsoft Excel
Kreiere unterschiedliche Diagramme
Lerne Grundprinzipien der Datenvisualisierung
Wende diese Grundprinzipien an
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du ein paar Grundregeln der Datenvisualisierung kennengelernt haben und kannst diese bei der Erstellung von Diagrammen anwenden. Heutzutage kann man Datenvisualisierung in so ziemlicher jedem Fachgebiet finden. Unternehmen zeigen Grafiken, um ihre Umsatzzahlen zu vermelden, Polizeidienststellen erstellen Karten von Verbrechen in der Stadt und auf der Website des Einwohnermeldeamtes kann man visuelle Vergleiche von Zugezogenen und Weggezogenen Einwohnern finden. Aus diesem Grund ist es für viele Menschen unumgänglich sich mit den Grundlagen der Datenvisualisierung auseinanderzusetzen.
Graphs
Microsoft Excel
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Lerne verschiedene Arten von Datenvisualisierung in Microsoft Excel kennen
Entscheide dich für eine Diagrammart in Microsoft Excel mit Bezug auf die vorhandenen Daten
Benutze unterschiedliche Diagrammelemente in Microsoft Excel
Verwende Farben in deinem Diagramm in Microsoft Excel
Gestalte ein Diagramm in Microsoft Excel, das alle Grundsätze miteinander vereint
