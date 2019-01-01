Erstelle Stories für Instagram und Facebook in Visme
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts, kannst du ansprechende Stories für Instagram und Facebook mit Hilfe der gratis Version von Visme entwerfen. User von sozialen Netzwerken werden im heutigen Zeitalter von Informationen und Bildern regelrecht überschwemmt. Aufgabe des Social Media Marketings ist es daher, kreative Wege zu finden um die Aufmerksamkeit der User für ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu gewinnen. Die webbasierte Plattform Visme bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben Grafikdesign Techniken anzuwenden um kreative und ansprechende Stories für Instagram und Facebook zu entwerfen. Deine neuen Kenntnisse werden dir dabei behilflich sein, deine Marke in den sozialen Medien zu bewerben und die Aufmerksamkeit deiner Zielgruppe zu gewinnen.
Erstelle einen Visme Account und erkunde deinen Visme Arbeitsplatz.
Wende Grafikdesign Techniken in deinen Stories mit Visme an.
Setze Akzente in deinen Stories mit Farbverläufen in Visme.
Füge besondere Effekte in deinen Stories für Instagram und Facebook mit Visme ein.
Speichere, teile und veröffentliche deine Stories in den sozialen Medien mit Visme.
