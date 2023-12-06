Coursera Project Network
ETL pipelines con Python: recopila datos de Spotify
Coursera Project Network

ETL pipelines con Python: recopila datos de Spotify

Taught in Spanish

Pablo Agustin Martinez

Instructor: Pablo Agustin Martinez

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 hora, 30 minutos
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Alcanzar un dominio confiable en la extracción y transformación de datos desde la API de Spotify utilizando Python

  • Reforzar habilidades en programación Python para construir canalizaciones ETL efectivas.

  • Aplicar técnicas de visualización para comunicar de manera clara los insights musicales en informes y presentaciones.

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 hora, 30 minutos
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours

  • Receive training from industry experts
  • Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
  • Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
Placeholder

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Crear tu propio entorno aislado en Python

  2. Obtener credenciales de la API en Spotify

  3. Uso de PANDAS para la manipulación efectiva de datos

  4. Actividad de Práctica

  5. Visualizaciones simples de datos usando Jupyter notebook

  6. Usar Business Intelligence para crear visualizaciones efectivas

  7. Desafío Acumulativo

Recommended experience

Conceptos fundamentales de programación en Python y Jupyter Notebooks. Conceptos Básicos de API. Conocimientos Elementales de Pandas y Matplotlib

7 project images

Instructor

Pablo Agustin Martinez
Coursera Project Network
2 Courses47 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions