Este Proyecto Guiado ETL pipelines con Python: recopila datos de Spotify es para aquellos apasionados por descubrir los secretos musicales ocultos en la vasta biblioteca de Spotify. En este curso basado en proyectos de 1.5 horas de duración, aprenderás cómo: Extraer y transformar datos detallados sobre preferencias musicales desde la API de Spotify utilizando Python y aplicar técnicas de visualización para comunicar claramente los insights musicales a través de gráficos y presentaciones interactivas. Para lograr esto, trabajaremos a través de las siguientes tareas: Configuración del entorno de desarrollo con Python, Obtención de credenciales de la API de Spotify y consultas iniciales, Prácticas para explorar datos extraídos, identificar patrones y tendencias y Ejercicios sobre el uso de herramientas de Business Intelligence para crear visualizaciones interactivas y presentar insights musicales.
Alcanzar un dominio confiable en la extracción y transformación de datos desde la API de Spotify utilizando Python
Reforzar habilidades en programación Python para construir canalizaciones ETL efectivas.
Aplicar técnicas de visualización para comunicar de manera clara los insights musicales en informes y presentaciones.
Crear tu propio entorno aislado en Python
Obtener credenciales de la API en Spotify
Uso de PANDAS para la manipulación efectiva de datos
Actividad de Práctica
Visualizaciones simples de datos usando Jupyter notebook
Usar Business Intelligence para crear visualizaciones efectivas
Desafío Acumulativo
Conceptos fundamentales de programación en Python y Jupyter Notebooks. Conceptos Básicos de API. Conocimientos Elementales de Pandas y Matplotlib
