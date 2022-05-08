Exploratory vs Confirmatory data analysis using Python
Apply Exploratory Data Analysis
Build different Data visualizations and apply different exploration techniques based on the data at hand
Apply Confirmatory Data Analysis
This Guided Project, Exploratory and Confirmatory Data Analysis using python, is for those who want to learn about different methods of data analysis. In this 2-hour-long project-based course, you will understand and apply Exploratory Data Analysis, build different Data visualizations, apply different exploration techniques based on the data at hand and define and understand the concept of Confirmatory Data Analysis. This project is unique because you will learn how and where to start your data exploration. You will also learn how to implement different data visualizations using python and when to use them. To be successful in this project, you will need to be experienced in python programming language and working with jupyter notebook environment. Let's get started!
Python Libraries
Confirmatory Data Analysis
Interactive Data Visualization
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Exploratory Data Analysis
Introduction
Exploratory Data Analysis - Where to start?
Data Exploration - Time and Costumer Information Aspect
Data Exploration - Geo Information
Exploratory Data Analysis - Hierarchical Information about the products
Data Exploration - Distributional analysis of sales information columns
What is Confirmatory Data Analysis (CDA)?
