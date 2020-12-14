Fine Tune BERT for Text Classification with TensorFlow
This is a guided project on fine-tuning a Bidirectional Transformers for Language Understanding (BERT) model for text classification with TensorFlow. In this 2.5 hour long project, you will learn to preprocess and tokenize data for BERT classification, build TensorFlow input pipelines for text data with the tf.data API, and train and evaluate a fine-tuned BERT model for text classification with TensorFlow 2 and TensorFlow Hub. Prerequisites: In order to successfully complete this project, you should be competent in the Python programming language, be familiar with deep learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), and have trained models with TensorFlow or and its Keras API. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
It is assumed that are competent in Python programming and have prior experience with building deep learning NLP models with TensorFlow or Keras
natural-language-processing
Tensorflow
machine-learning
deep-learning
BERT
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the Project
Setup your TensorFlow and Colab Runtime
Download and Import the Quora Insincere Questions Dataset
Create tf.data.Datasets for Training and Evaluation
Download a Pre-trained BERT Model from TensorFlow Hub
Tokenize and Preprocess Text for BERT
Wrap a Python Function into a TensorFlow op for Eager Execution
Create a TensorFlow Input Pipeline with tf.data
Add a Classification Head to the BERT hub.KerasLayer
Fine-Tune and Evaluate BERT for Text Classification
by JSDec 14, 2020
Great course. Easy to follow & straightforward explanations.
by YCJun 19, 2021
The project is very clear and easy to follow. Would suggest providing some gmail account so that we don't have to log into the colab using our own google credentials.
by AADec 12, 2021
Excellent and very helpful course, the instructor language is very clear and concise and to the point, I would love to learn more from the same instructor.
by RLAug 7, 2021
Need a bit of preknowledge of bert and preprocessing
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
