Fine Tune BERT for Text Classification with TensorFlow

Build TensorFlow Input Pipelines for Text Data with the tf.data API

Tokenize and Preprocess Text for BERT

Fine-tune BERT for text classification with TensorFlow 2 and TensorFlow Hub

This is a guided project on fine-tuning a Bidirectional Transformers for Language Understanding (BERT) model for text classification with TensorFlow. In this 2.5 hour long project, you will learn to preprocess and tokenize data for BERT classification, build TensorFlow input pipelines for text data with the tf.data API, and train and evaluate a fine-tuned BERT model for text classification with TensorFlow 2 and TensorFlow Hub. Prerequisites: In order to successfully complete this project, you should be competent in the Python programming language, be familiar with deep learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), and have trained models with TensorFlow or and its Keras API. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

It is assumed that are competent in Python programming and have prior experience with building deep learning NLP models with TensorFlow or Keras

Skills you will develop

  • natural-language-processing

  • Tensorflow

  • machine-learning

  • deep-learning

  • BERT

  1. Introduction to the Project

  2. Setup your TensorFlow and Colab Runtime

  3. Download and Import the Quora Insincere Questions Dataset

  4. Create tf.data.Datasets for Training and Evaluation

  5. Download a Pre-trained BERT Model from TensorFlow Hub

  6. Tokenize and Preprocess Text for BERT

  7. Wrap a Python Function into a TensorFlow op for Eager Execution

  8. Create a TensorFlow Input Pipeline with tf.data

  9. Add a Classification Head to the BERT hub.KerasLayer

  10. Fine-Tune and Evaluate BERT for Text Classification

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINE TUNE BERT FOR TEXT CLASSIFICATION WITH TENSORFLOW

