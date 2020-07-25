Getting Started with Cascading Style Sheet
The fundamentals of cascading style sheet
Writing and applying cascading style sheets to your web projects.
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with one of the most fundamental skills for a web developer: CSS, cascading style sheet. You will transform a very plain website to a beautifully presented one in this project! If you have some basic knowledge of HTML but found CSS perplexing, or just want to hone your CSS skill, this course is for you! By the end of this course You will understand how CSS works, have a basic understanding of the essential topics, and be able to apply it to web development and web design projects!
Web Design
Web
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
User interface orientation and finished product preview
CSS Overview
Set background, text colours and image sizes
Format the hyperlinks and credit line
Specifying fonts
Set the spacing of the major elements
Fix what’s inside the two tables
Adding finishing touches
by AJJul 25, 2020
this course is really good for people who are beginning to learn html and css
by LFOct 1, 2020
This guided project is good for those who want get know about CSS
by LMOct 29, 2020
This training is really clear and simply, for those who want to start with CSS this is the right place to be
by LMApr 9, 2021
well done course, great beginner concepts, prebuilt project to correct and validate, good foundations.
