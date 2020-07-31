Getting Started in GIMP
114 ratings
2,735 already enrolled
Become Familiar with Using GIMP and GIMPs User Interface
Use Crop and Text Tools
Basic Color Correction Techniques
114 ratings
2,735 already enrolled
Become Familiar with Using GIMP and GIMPs User Interface
Use Crop and Text Tools
Basic Color Correction Techniques
In this project, you will learn how to use GIMP to create a digital postcard. You will be introduced to the GIMP desktop and learn how to perform some of the most common editing techniques to complete your project. By the end of the project, you will know how to crop and resize a photo, how to add and enhance text. You will know how to save a file for digital use and for re-editing. You will also be introduced to the power of layers. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Photography
Graphic Design
GIMP
image-editing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Open a file in GIMP, find and use keyboard shortcuts.
Crop an image and undo edits.
Add text and rotate it. Learn about layers.
Add a drop shadow and lens flare.
Apply color correction techniques.
Save a file in GIMP.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by OVFeb 25, 2021
Good introduction to GIMP, although the scope of the course is very limited. I wish it was covering more GIMP functions.
by LJJul 31, 2020
the screen for us to do our project is too small but the instructions are clear
by STOct 23, 2021
Very good introduction to GIMP, but the online desktop is pretty unresponsive if your internet connection isn't good.
by RTSep 28, 2020
simple and basic way to learn the really basic tools. You can use less than an hour to complete it!
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.