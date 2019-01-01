Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting started with Prezi for small businesses by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project will allow you to discover Prezi, an online platform for designing presentations and marketing content of all kinds. You will learn about the features of Prezi and be able to create various attractive and animated visuals for your small business. This project is for small business owners who would like to learn how to use Prezi to create marketing content to boost sales and brand awareness....