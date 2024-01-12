"Github Copilot with Python: Creating Text Games" is a dynamic course tailored for intermediate programmers ready to expand their skills in AI-assisted coding. Over the span of 1 hour, you'll dive deep into setting up and mastering GitHub Copilot, utilizing its code generation capabilities in Python to craft engaging text games. This course includes hands-on experience in initializing Copilot in GitHub Codespace, developing and enhancing a Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock game, and weaving it into a captivating text adventure narrative. Designed specifically for those with intermediate-level Python programming skills, this course requires a solid foundation in reading, designing, and running Python applications, along with a grasp of Object-Oriented Design principles. Additionally, you'll need familiarity with navigating GitHub Codespace, a GitHub account, and a GitHub Copilot subscription. Embarking on this course will significantly benefit your career by equipping you with cutting-edge skills in AI-powered coding, a critical asset in the ever-evolving tech industry. It's an excellent opportunity to stay ahead in the programming world, perfect for those seeking to harness the latest AI technology in their coding repertoire. Prepare to elevate your programming prowess and embrace the future of coding with this engaging, career-enhancing course.
Learners will be able to setup github copilot, understand what it is, how it relates to LLMs and how to access it's capabilities.
Learners will know how to use github copilot to generate code from natural language.
Learners will know how to use github copilot to design, debug, test an application written in python.
Set up GitHub Copilot in Codespace.
Use GitHub Copilot for creating a 'Hello World' function in Python.
Use GitHub Copilot to create a Rock, Paper, Scissors game in Python, starting from setting up a directory to generating the game's scaffold.
Use GitHub Copilot to troubleshoot and resolve issues in unit tests for the Rock, Paper, Scissors game.
Set up a directory for a text adventure game and used GitHub Copilot to start building it.
Enhanced your text adventure game by adding the 'Treasure Encounter' class, a key element signifying the game's end.
Intermediate Level Python Programming Familiarity with Github Codespace
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.