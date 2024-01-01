Profile

Christopher Smyth

NLP/Generative AI Engineer

Bio

A seasoned AI Engineer with over 6 years of experience in AI and profound expertise in Generative AI design and implementation, specializing for more than two years in creating groundbreaking and innovative models. I am an innovator and a thought leader in the AI field, continuously pushing boundaries to construct expressive, personality-driven models, emphasizing systems that showcase unprecedented design influence. With a rich background of 20 years in Software Engineering, including both development and leadership roles, I bring a wealth of experience, technical acumen, and a unique blend of AI, Data Science, and software development skills, enabling me to approach complex problems with holistic and innovative solutions. My extensive experience in software engineering is complemented by my passion for leveraging AI to drive business value and create impactful user experiences.

Courses - English

Github Copilot with Python: Creating Text Games

