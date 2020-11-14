How To Build a Network Topology Using GNS3
27 ratings
Learn how to build a network topology using GNS3.
Configure network devices and troubleshooting them.
Create subnets and secure your network devices.
27 ratings
Learn how to build a network topology using GNS3.
Configure network devices and troubleshooting them.
Create subnets and secure your network devices.
In this 1-hour 30-mins long project-based course, you will learn how to build a network topology using GNS3, as well as configuring network devices and troubleshooting them. You’ll also learn how to create subnets and how to secure your network devices. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Subnetwork
Ip Address
Network Fundamentals
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create your first network topology using GNS3.
Configure network devices and test the connection between two devices
Expand your network by creating subnets
Establish a connection between two different devices in two different subnets.
Secure your network devices.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JHFeb 11, 2021
You will need a little understanding of networking to fully grasp this course. Aside that, it's concise and easy to understand and follow
by BANov 14, 2020
Project was great. But instructor's speech wasn't vert clear.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.