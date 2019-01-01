How To Create A Sales Forecast In Tableau
Learn how to create an account on Tableau.
Understand the math behind forecasting data.
Learn how to include forecast data in presentations.
In this project, learners will harness the data visualization power of Tableau to create a sales forecast. This will help every sales and marketing professional to guide teams and investments to reach the ultimate goal. Learning how to do this will make presentations more dynamic and prescriptive in nature. Learners will also get a gentle introduction to the Machine Learning principles used to create these forecasts. This project is designed for sales and marketing leaders who will make consequential decisions based on projections. A background in statistics and or digital marketing is helpful but not required for this project.
Business Analytics
Market Analysis
Forecasting
Sales Presentation
Business Intelligence
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get Started With Tableau
Understand The Math
Load The Data
Practice Activity - Sales Forecast
Create A Forecast
Present the Results
Capstone Activity - Sales Forecast
