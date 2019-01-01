How to Visualize Research Data in Tableau
Learn how to create a table, a geovisualization, and a pie chart.
Learn how to upload data and how to export data tables.
Learn how to incorporate charts and graphs in research reports.
Learn how to create a table, a geovisualization, and a pie chart.
Learn how to upload data and how to export data tables.
Learn how to incorporate charts and graphs in research reports.
Publishing research often requires the preparation of visual elements like charts, tables, and graphs to better explain the text in a research report. Creating these elements can be done easily and effectively in Tableau. Using Tableau, large and small data sets can be visualized with precision, creativity, interactivity, and options in Tableau. After taking this course learners will know how to create a table, a geovisualization, and a pie chart. Three of the most common research visualizations available. The learners will also learn how to upload data, how to export these tables, and how to incorporate charts and graphs in research reports. Researchers from students to professionals will benefit from learning how to create visualizations based on surveys, observations, experiments, and other types of research methods. Knowledge of research is useful but not required for this project.
Research And Design
Presentation
statistical visualization
Tableau Software
Research Methods
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get Started With Tableau
Build A Table
Make A GeoVisualization
Create a Pie Chart
Export Your Charts
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.