HTML for Beginners: Classes and ID
Define the "class" and "id" HTML attributes and their usage
Implement styles utilizing"class" and "id" attributes with CSS
Review scripting usage of "class" and "id" attributes
Define the "class" and "id" HTML attributes and their usage
Implement styles utilizing"class" and "id" attributes with CSS
Review scripting usage of "class" and "id" attributes
This 70 minutes guided project is for beginner learners of HTML. It will include CSS and a small mention of Javascript. You will learn how to style and organize the page content using classes and ids, their correct syntax, and how they are a base for styling, scripting, and internal navigation. You will create a Japan traveling blog article page, which will help you learn in a unique way a good portion of the fundamentals needed to create beautiful static websites. Writing the page you will learn about the "class" and "id" HTML attributes, their syntax and usage. You will Implement styles utilizing"class" and "id" attributes with CSS, and briefly review scripting usage of "class" and "id" attributes. To complete this project successfully you will need just passion, and a very introductory knowledge of HTML. This project is ideal for those who are interested in website and front-end development.
HTML
JavaScript
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define "class" and "id" attributes with correct syntax
Use classes and ids to style paragraphs
Apply styles to navigation bar using classes and ids
Apply styles to menu elements using classes and ids
Demonstrate your understanding of how to apply different styling
Integrate bookmarks and links using ids
Add multiple classes to an element
Demonstrate your understanding of how to create links and apply classes
Script dynamic content using classes and ids
Capstone activity
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.