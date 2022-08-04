HTML for Beginners: Working with Images

In this Guided Project, you will:

Add images to an HTML web page

Apply style and create links from images

Implement responsive images

1 hour
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project you will learn how to add images to a web page and style them, create links out of images, set up image backgrounds to page sections, and make images responsive to the screen size for a responsive layout. To complete this project successfully you will need just passion, and a very introductory knowledge of HTML. This project is ideal for those who are interested in website and front-end development.

Skills you will develop

  • HTML

  • Web

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

  • Web Development

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create tags to add images to a web page

  2. Specify the URL of images

  3. Apply styling to images

  4. Demonstrate your understanding of image tags

  5. Apply a link to an image

  6. Use an image as a background

  7. Apply the website favicon

  8. Create clickable areas on an image

  9. Demonstrate your understanding of HTML elements within images

  10. Apply image elements for different devices or screen sizes

  11. Create responsive images

  12. CAPSTONE ACTIVITY

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

