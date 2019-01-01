Style Images with CSS
55 ratings
2,777 already enrolled
Describe how HTML and CSS work with images.
Write CSS code to enhance the appearance of an image.
Apply CSS rules to images in an HTML document.
In this intermediate-level course you will explore how CSS (Cascading Stylesheets) can be used to alter the appearance of an image on your web page. HTML is used to add image content to a website and CSS is used to make that content visually appealing to website visitors. You will use the Notepad++ editor to write CSS rules with a variety of selectors and properties that are applied to images to change their appearance. The Chrome browser is used to display the page to test the results of your work. CSS is a very powerful tool and using it to gain more control over the visual aspects of images is a valuable skill for a web developer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Web Development
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
images
style
border
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Discover how images are coded in HTML .
Experiment with sizing and centering images.
Apply CSS rules that place borders around images.
Apply CSS rules to style Figure and Figcaption elements.
Use CSS to add a background image to a page.
