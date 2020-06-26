Images and Links in HTML
321 ratings
6,540 already enrolled
Discuss the importance of links and images in web development.
Demonstrate the use of an image link.
Implement a menu of links.
321 ratings
6,540 already enrolled
Discuss the importance of links and images in web development.
Demonstrate the use of an image link.
Implement a menu of links.
In this project, you will write the HTML code to incorporate images and links into a web page. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting web page. Since a website is often called upon to attract attention, images are an important part of the both the content and the layout of a web page. Knowing how to incorporate the image is just a part of the picture. There are also design and legal issues that come into play. Also critical to a website’s success is the ability to link from page to page or section to section. By then end of the course, you will have created a web page that includes an image and links—and even put them together to make an image link. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Html
html links
html images
Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Web Pages—Visual and Useful
The Image Tag
A Look at Links
Menu Please
Links and Images Together at Last
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MFJul 26, 2020
May be good for beginner, but Just waste of time, i didnt learn anything new!
by PPJun 26, 2020
this course was too easy to understand as I'm beginner for HTML
by SBSep 24, 2020
It is a easy task to complete..but we are in need of more concentration
by LFOct 1, 2020
This course is good for those who want to study basic HTML.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.