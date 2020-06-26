Images and Links in HTML

In this Guided Project, you will:

Discuss the importance of links and images in web development.

Demonstrate the use of an image link.

Implement a menu of links.

55 minutes
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project, you will write the HTML code to incorporate images and links into a web page. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting web page. Since a website is often called upon to attract attention, images are an important part of the both the content and the layout of a web page. Knowing how to incorporate the image is just a part of the picture. There are also design and legal issues that come into play. Also critical to a website’s success is the ability to link from page to page or section to section. By then end of the course, you will have created a web page that includes an image and links—and even put them together to make an image link. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Html

  • html links

  • html images

  • Web Development

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Web Pages—Visual and Useful

  2. The Image Tag

  3. A Look at Links

  4. Menu Please

  5. Links and Images Together at Last

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

