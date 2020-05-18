Image Classification with CNNs using Keras
542 ratings
12,192 already enrolled
Implement Convolutional Neural Networks in Keras with TensorFlow backend
Train Convolutional Neural Networks to solve Image Classification
542 ratings
12,192 already enrolled
Implement Convolutional Neural Networks in Keras with TensorFlow backend
Train Convolutional Neural Networks to solve Image Classification
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) in Keras with a TensorFlow backend, and you will learn to train CNNs to solve Image Classification problems. In this project, we will create and train a CNN model on a subset of the popular CIFAR-10 dataset. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python and convolutional neural networks. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
CNN
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Import Libraries
Preprocess Data
Visualize Examples
Create Model
Train the Model
Final Predictions
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DMay 19, 2020
Learnt CNN and keras.Interesting interactive explanation
by SJJun 5, 2020
Course was good but rhyme interface was bad and needs an improvement
by PAMay 18, 2020
it was short n up to the mark, fully hands on and i came to know many new terms and their working. as it is a 1 hr assignment, this is just sufficient and satisfactory for beginners.
by VNAug 10, 2020
This is a very good guided project. I thank Amit Yadav and Coursera for his teaching in Image Classification with CNNs using Keras.\n\nThank You
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.