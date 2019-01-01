Implementing Blob Storage in Azure

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Learn to implement blob storage in Azure

Learn to create and configure storage account

Learn to generate Shared access signature (SAS) for granting limited access to the storage account

1 hour
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

This Guided Project “Implementing Blob Storage in Azure” is for anyone who wants to learn to create blob storage in Azure. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an Azure free account. You will also learn to create an Azure Storage account. You will also learn to work with containers and learn to upload blobs. Additionally, you will also learn to work with snapshots and shared access signatures for granting access to the storage account. To achieve this, we will work through : Task 1 : Introduction and creating an Azure account Task 2 : Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Basic and advanced tabs details Task 3 : Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Networking,data protection and encryption tabs details Task 4 : Creating containers and uploading blobs Task 5 : Edit the content of the files within Blob Storage Task 6 : Working with Azure blob storage snapshots Task 7: Working with Shared Access Signature for Azure Storage Account Requirements: It is recommended if you have some basic knowledge on working with Azure. A credit / Debit card will be required to create a free Azure account.

Skills you will develop

  • SAS

  • Snapshot

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Azure Blob Storage

  • Storage explorer

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and creating an Azure account

  2. Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Basic and advanced tabs details

  3. Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Networking,data protection and encryption tabs details

  4. Practice Task :Creating a new Azure storage account

  5. Creating containers and uploading blobs

  6. Edit the content of the files within Blob Storage

  7. Working with Azure blob storage snapshots

  8. Working with Shared Access Signature for Azure Storage Account

  9. Capstone Task: Access newly created Azure storage account using SAS credential

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

