Implementing Blob Storage in Azure
Learn to implement blob storage in Azure
Learn to create and configure storage account
Learn to generate Shared access signature (SAS) for granting limited access to the storage account
This Guided Project “Implementing Blob Storage in Azure” is for anyone who wants to learn to create blob storage in Azure. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an Azure free account. You will also learn to create an Azure Storage account. You will also learn to work with containers and learn to upload blobs. Additionally, you will also learn to work with snapshots and shared access signatures for granting access to the storage account. To achieve this, we will work through : Task 1 : Introduction and creating an Azure account Task 2 : Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Basic and advanced tabs details Task 3 : Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Networking,data protection and encryption tabs details Task 4 : Creating containers and uploading blobs Task 5 : Edit the content of the files within Blob Storage Task 6 : Working with Azure blob storage snapshots Task 7: Working with Shared Access Signature for Azure Storage Account Requirements: It is recommended if you have some basic knowledge on working with Azure. A credit / Debit card will be required to create a free Azure account.
SAS
Snapshot
Microsoft Azure
Azure Blob Storage
Storage explorer
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and creating an Azure account
Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Basic and advanced tabs details
Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Networking,data protection and encryption tabs details
Practice Task :Creating a new Azure storage account
Creating containers and uploading blobs
Edit the content of the files within Blob Storage
Working with Azure blob storage snapshots
Working with Shared Access Signature for Azure Storage Account
Capstone Task: Access newly created Azure storage account using SAS credential
