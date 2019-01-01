Implementing Microsoft Azure Backup
Create a Recovery Services Vault and implement backup
Configure weekly, monthly and yearly backup policies
Create a Windows Virtual Machine on Azure
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this one hour long project, you will learn everything you need to know to start working with Azure backup. We will begin by setting up a Recovery Services Vault where Azure stores all the backup data and then we will create backup policies. In the latter part of the course, we will create a Free tier virtual machine and we will implement an entire virtual machine backup. By the end of this course, you will gain the ability to utilize the Azure cloud for all of your backup needs.
No prior experience in Azure needed
Backup
Cloud Infrastructure
Microsoft Azure
Virtual Machine
Azure Cloud
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free tier Azure account
Create a Recovery Service Vault
Configure Backup policies
OPTIONAL: Configure a monthly backup policy for VM
Create an Azure Virtual Machine (VM)
Implement Azure VM Backup
OPTIONAL: Create a new VM & implement monthly backup
