تحليل أداء الشركة باستخدام النسب
تعرّف على كيفية تحليل الأداء في الشركات
تعلّم كيفية استخدام النسب في تحليل أداء الشركة أو العمل
تعلّم كيفية تحليل أداء العمل في الشركة بشكل تطبيقي
تتعرف عزيزي المتعلّم/الطالب في هذه الدورة التدريبية على كيفية تحليل أداء الشركات عبر استخدام النسب. كما ستتعرف بالتفصيل على النسب الأربعة وهي: نسب السيولة، نسب المديونية، نسب الربحية، ونسبة النشاط. كما وسوف تطبّق مثالاً على كل من النسب عبر استخدام جداول غوغل البيانية، وبالتالي سوف تتمكن من تحليل هذه النسب بشكل مفصل و واضح و مثمر. ستتعلم عزيزي المتعلم أيضاً المصطلحات الأساسية الني تسهّل عملية التحليل المالي لتحسين أداء الشركات. بعد الانتهاء من هذه الدورة، سوف تتمكن من تحليل أداء عملك الخاص أو الشركة التي تعمل فيها بشكل فعال وتطبيقي باستخدام النسب.
Business Analytics
تحسين أداء الشركة
Analytics
Business
أداء العمل
التعرف على نسب السيولة
التعرف على نسب المديونية
التعرف على نسب الربحية
التعرف على نسب النشاط
التعرف على مصطلحات أساسية تتعلق بالتحليل المالي
