إنشاء سيرة ذاتية وخطاب تعريف في Microsoft Word
سوف تتعلم كيفية كتابة CV على Microsoft Word.
سوف تتعلم كيفية كتابة Cover Letter على Microsoft Word.
في نهاية المشروع هتقدر تكون سيرتك الذاتية او الCV بطريقة مهاريه و سهلة باستخدام Microsoft Word. خلال المشروع، هتقدر تزود أشكال وتتحكم في كل حاجة في الاشكال دي من أول لونها لحد حجمها، هتقدر تكتب جوا الاشكال دي كمان، و تنظمها بالكامل ، هنتعلم كل حاجة إللي هتخلينا نعمل ال-CV الخاصة بينا بالشكل إللي احنا عايزينو عشان يبقى عندنا دفعة زيادة لم نيجي نقدم على الشغل إلي نفسنا في.Microsoft Word هو أحد برامج شركة Microsoft. ويستخدم برنامج ال Word لإنشاء مستندات، وتقارير، وجداول، وسير ذاتية، وملفات، وعقود عمل، وخطاب شخصي. ويتيحلك البرنامج تغيير التنسيق، وتغيير نوع الخط، وحجمه، ولونه، وإدراج الصور والرسومات، وإنشاء الجداول والأنماط اللى بتناسب عملك. بيساعك كمان على إنشاء جميع أنواع المستندات الرسمية.هذا المشروع مخصص للمبتدئين في كل المجالات والمهتمين بأنهم يحفظه كل المعلومات اللي بيحتاجوها على جهازهم والذين لديهم خبرة بسيطة في استخدام Microsoft Word. وفي نهاية هذا المشروع هتكون عارف ازاى تعمل الCV الخاصة بيك في Microsoft Word و بالشكل اللي انت عايزو و هتعرف تحفظ ال-file و مع شركات و جامعات.
Cover Letter Writing
CV Wrting
Microsoft Word
سوف تكون قادر على الوصول ل Word online وعمل document جديدة وتغير إسم الملف وهتقدر تنزل منه نسخة على الdesktop
سوف تكون قادر على تغيير ال-margins و عمل table وتغير ال-font ولون ال-cells في ال-table.
سوف تكون قادر على التحكم في borders ال-table واستعمال tool ال-bullet points و هتقدر تزود أو تشيل cells من الtable
سوف تكون قادر على تكوين جزء لخبرتك العملية وجزء تاني للبيانات الدراسية و كيفية استعمل ال-ruler ونسخ اشياء.
سوف تكون قادر على كتابة رسالة لمدير التعيين في الشركة إللي بتقدم فيها
