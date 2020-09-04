Introduction to CSS in Web Development
Explain the relationship between CSS and HTML.
Write a CSS rule using the correct syntax.
Alter the appearance of text on a webpage using CSS.
Explain the relationship between CSS and HTML.
Write a CSS rule using the correct syntax.
Alter the appearance of text on a webpage using CSS.
In this beginning-level course you will explore the use of CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) in web development. As HTML is used to add content to a website, CSS is used to make that content visually appealing to website visitors. This course focuses on improvements that can be made to the text on a website’s pages, including color, font style, size, and alignment. CSS is a very powerful tool and learning to control textual data on a website is a great first step in harnessing that power. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Web Development
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Style Sheet (Web Development)
Html And Css
Notepad++
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
CSS and HTML Together
Styles in the HTML File
Text Font and Color
Text Size and Alignment
Bold, Italics, and More
by GADec 18, 2020
Great style of teaching. very simple toi understand for beginners like me.
by AKSep 4, 2020
Good project work for beginners like me, to gain a little knowledge and explore more by watching and practicing simultaneously.
by CDOct 25, 2020
Learned how to use css with html in a proper way. Thank you sooo much 😢😍❤️❤️ especially to the instructor of this course
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
