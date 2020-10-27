CD
Oct 25, 2020
Learned how to use css with html in a proper way. Thank you sooo much 😢😍❤️❤️ especially to the instructor of this course
GA
Dec 18, 2020
Great style of teaching. very simple toi understand for beginners like me.
By Mark J•
Oct 27, 2020
This was a fantastic and easy to follow introduction to web design (though some basic knowledge of html would be helpful before starting). You won't master web design but you will gain a basic understanding. More courses (especially from this instructor) would be helpful before venturing out on your own (or adding web design to your resume).
By Cj S D•
Oct 26, 2020
Learned how to use css with html in a proper way. Thank you sooo much 😢😍❤️❤️ especially to the instructor of this course
By Glenda A•
Dec 18, 2020
Great style of teaching. very simple toi understand for beginners like me.
By Aditya K•
Sep 7, 2020
The instructor is pretty good at explaining.
By Jonas C•
Nov 24, 2020
Everything was perfect
I learn alot
By Bassem A•
Jan 20, 2021
nice, I am waiting more
By Ahangama L Y B•
Aug 19, 2020
The course is very well
By Andromeda A•
Sep 20, 2020
Easy to learn
By Lakshman N•
Aug 21, 2020
Excellent
By S M X•
Aug 13, 2020
Thank you
By Akhila D•
Aug 21, 2020
Good
By Sarin K•
Jul 29, 2021
a
By Amit P•
Sep 5, 2020
Good project work for beginners like me, to gain a little knowledge and explore more by watching and practicing simultaneously.
By David V•
Nov 22, 2020
Good for beginners such as myself.
By Amit S•
Jan 23, 2021
effective course
By Sophia D•
Oct 15, 2020
It's good for an absolute beginner, though I'm pretty sure it's better practice to write CSS in a separate file and then link it to HTML than write CSS directly into the HTML file. But for a beginner, that's good enough I guess.