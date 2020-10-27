Chevron Left
In this beginning-level course you will explore the use of CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) in web development. As HTML is used to add content to a website, CSS is used to make that content visually appealing to website visitors. This course focuses on improvements that can be made to the text on a website’s pages, including color, font style, size, and alignment. CSS is a very powerful tool and learning to control textual data on a website is a great first step in harnessing that power. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Mark J

Oct 27, 2020

This was a fantastic and easy to follow introduction to web design (though some basic knowledge of html would be helpful before starting). You won't master web design but you will gain a basic understanding. More courses (especially from this instructor) would be helpful before venturing out on your own (or adding web design to your resume).

By Cj S D

Oct 26, 2020

Learned how to use css with html in a proper way. Thank you sooo much 😢😍❤️❤️ especially to the instructor of this course

By Glenda A

Dec 18, 2020

Great style of teaching. very simple toi understand for beginners like me.

By Aditya K

Sep 7, 2020

The instructor is pretty good at explaining.

By Jonas C

Nov 24, 2020

Everything was perfect

I learn alot

By Bassem A

Jan 20, 2021

nice, I am waiting more

By Ahangama L Y B

Aug 19, 2020

The course is very well

By Andromeda A

Sep 20, 2020

Easy to learn

By Lakshman N

Aug 21, 2020

Excellent

By S M X

Aug 13, 2020

Thank you

By Akhila D

Aug 21, 2020

Good

By Sarin K

Jul 29, 2021

a

By Amit P

Sep 5, 2020

Good project work for beginners like me, to gain a little knowledge and explore more by watching and practicing simultaneously.

By David V

Nov 22, 2020

Good for beginners such as myself.

By Amit S

Jan 23, 2021

effective course

By Sophia D

Oct 15, 2020

It's good for an absolute beginner, though I'm pretty sure it's better practice to write CSS in a separate file and then link it to HTML than write CSS directly into the HTML file. But for a beginner, that's good enough I guess.

