Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Data Analysis using Microsoft Excel by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
120 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will learn the foundation of data analysis with Microsoft Excel using sales data from a sample company. You will learn how to use sorting and filtering tools to reorganize your data and access specific information about your data. You will also learn about the use of functions like IF and VLOOKUP functions to create new data and relate data from different tables. Finally, you will learn how to create PivotTables to summarize and look at comparisons within your data. These skills will help you efficiently perform data analysis on many different types of data and give you the foundation to expand your toolbox as you explore other strategies for data analysis....

Top reviews

Filter by:

Reviews for Introduction to Data Analysis using Microsoft Excel

By Gricel T L

Feb 13, 2022

The instructor gets 5 stars. She speaks clearly and at a good pace. Coursera should have her teach a full course on Data Analysis.

Microsoft or Coursera...The constant interruptions from the left pane of Microsoft 0 stars. Not sure if that's MS or Coursera technical issue.

There should be an option to pin the instructor's screen side of the screen. I logged on to my MS account and downloaded the excersise files. I'm using my own MS account to follow along using excel on a second monitor.

I tried expanding the right side by using the icon at the top right. It'll stay in a full screen position for a few minutes and then it goes back to a split screen. This happened constantly during the presentation. Also, happened in other guided project tutorials.

I tried logging out of the MS side screen by clicking on the 3. and choosing exit.

By Mahmoud S

Nov 23, 2021

It can't be more perfectly explained! Thank you so much for this course, I wish I found this before wasting many weeks on the google data analytics certificate, this could have saved me so much time. Anyways, kindly make more projects like this, it was amazing keep it up!

By Ana C

Jan 29, 2022

S​hort and to the point. Its definitely a great way to refresh your memory if you haven't used excel in a while. I love that you can follow along all in one window. I LOVED the format.

By Karla G C Á

May 28, 2022

Great introductory course to Data Mining and Data Analysis. Basic functions like Filter, IF, VLOOKUP and Pivot Tables are included.

By Catherine R M

Mar 15, 2022

The course and instructor is the best

By Rumari R

Dec 21, 2021

P​aula is amazing

By Palvinder K

Jan 2, 2022

highly satisfied

By Van L

Jan 9, 2022

great class

By GLORY O A

Apr 22, 2022

awesome

By Tomiris Z

Nov 7, 2021

Pivot table isn't explained fully

By Ahmed M

May 17, 2022

good course

By Consuelo O V

Mar 31, 2022

Excelente

By M H

Apr 7, 2022

Good, but basic informations

By M J

Nov 18, 2021

Keeps hanging and I have to repeat from start

