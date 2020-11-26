Introduction to C++ Programming: Build a Calculator
Learn the basic concepts of programming with the C++ programming language.
Create a calculator that adds/subtracts/multiplies/divides two numbers together.
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple calculator as well as an advanced one, which will be achieved by learning the basic concepts of C++ such as variables, DataTypes, if conditions, and more programming concepts. By applying these concepts you can also create programs that users can interact with. These programming concepts can also be applied using other Programming Languages such as Java and Python, not just C++. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
C++ Basics
Software Development
coding
Computer Programming
Computer Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to C++
How C++ programs run and display any text or shape
Variables
Create a Simple Calculator
Data Types
Basic Arithmetic
If statements
Create a more Advanced Calculator
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PBDec 2, 2020
It was easy, but I expected to create a GUI in the process. This course i very much for beginners.
by SSJan 16, 2021
Kindly provide more such projects. Good content and short duration. Perfect!
by RGNov 26, 2020
I am Thankful Coursera and I also want to more project related to C++ ,And Any other Programing language
by FPDec 11, 2020
Excellent course I get fun with this type of course coursera is proposing us. You should try it. Totally recommend it.
