Create a Supermarket app using Java OOP
Learn object-oriented programming.
Learn how to design and implement a class from scratch.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use object-oriented programming concepts, design and implement a class based on the project needs and how to run and test the app that you implemented Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Java
Java Programming
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
In this task, you'll learn how to organize your project into packages and classes and you'll learn the difference between super classes and sub-classes.
In this task, you'll learn how to implement the first part of the project classes, which is the instance variables.
In this task, you’ll be introduced to the Enumerations and how they work. You will also learn how to implement the second part of the project classes, which is the constructor.
In this task, you'll implement the instance methods of the project classes. You'll also learn how to generate the getters and setters methods of a class in an easy way.
In this task, you'll learn how to create an instance of a class. You'll also test the Supermarket app by calling the implemented methods from the previous task.
by RKMay 24, 2021
Thank you so much, brief, clear and directly to heart of the information
by BSNov 2, 2020
The short project was thrilling. The instructor made the making of the supermarket app seem very easy. Thanks Coursera.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
