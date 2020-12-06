JavaScript Variables and Assignment Operators
46 ratings
2,620 already enrolled
Describe the purpose of a variable in JavaScript.
Compare basic JavaScript data types.
Write JavaScript code to declare and assign a value to a variable.
Describe the purpose of a variable in JavaScript.
Compare basic JavaScript data types.
Write JavaScript code to declare and assign a value to a variable.
In this beginning-level project you will work with JavaScript variables and assignment operators by writing and testing JavaScript code using the Notepad++ text editor and the Chrome browser. Since variables are used as containers to hold values in JavaScript, knowing how to use them is an essential skill for a JavaScript programmer. You will learn how to create a variable, name it correctly, and use it to store a data value using an assignment operator. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Type
JavaScript
Variables
Assignment Operators
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Describe what a variable is and how variables are used in JavaScript.
Write the code to declare a variable in JavaScript using correct syntax and naming conventions.
Describe data types used in JavaScript and why they are important.
Practice assigning values to variables using the JavaScript assignment operators.
Write JavaScript code that uses a variable to collect data from a user and display it on a web page.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by GPDec 6, 2020
Great course for beginners and for those who wants to refresh their knowledge in HTML and Javascript.
by JVDec 24, 2020
Short but informative course. I liked that I can write a code along with a teacher.
