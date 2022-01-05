Kubernetes: Create Multi-App Cluster with Ingress & Logging
Write a multi application Kubernetes cluster deployment
Understand concepts of Ingress in Kubernetes
Add an Ingress and Logging to our cluster
By the end of this course, you will have written a Kubernetes deployment which contains multiple applications sitting on their own replica pods each behind its own service. You will understand and write an ingress for this cluster as well as logging for your containers in your pods. You will gain further experience using Kubernetes and have more confidence using it going forward.
Kubernetes
Yet Another Markup Language (YAML)
ingress
logging
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What is an Ingress and enable Ingress Controller
Write deployment config for our applications
Create services for our applications' pods
Add an Ingress to our cluster
Add access logs and error logs to our pods
by GNJan 5, 2022
Really good course to have hands on experience of fundamental aspects of k8s cluster as a whole
