Predicting Salaries with Simple Linear Regression in R
Solve regression problems in R.
Create, train, test and visualize a linear regression model in R.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a simple linear regression algorithm and use it to solve a basic regression problem. By the end of this project, you will have built, trained, tested, and visualized a Regression model that will be able to accurately predict the salary of a data scientist if provided with some information about years of experience. In order to be successful in this project, you should just know the basics of R and linear regression.
Simple Linear Regression
Machine Learning
R Programming
Supervised Learning
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Visualizing testing set results
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DSJul 12, 2020
This course is for them who wants the preliminary idea on how to implement the minimum machine learning .
by ARJul 4, 2020
The course provides knowledgeable base concepts to kick off one's journey in Data science.
by BEJun 24, 2020
Overall a good first introduction to linear regression.
by DSJun 4, 2020
The instructor did a good job explaining the concepts; although he could have explained more in depth, the project is understandable by R beginners.
