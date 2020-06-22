Machine Learning with H2O Flow

4.7
stars

99 ratings

18 reviews

Offered By

3,953 already enrolled

In this Guided Project, you will:

Train and evaluate machine learning models with H2O Flow

Solve a business analytics problem using machine learning with Flow and AutoML

1.2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

This is a hands-on, guided introduction to using H2O Flow for machine learning. By the end of this project, you will be able to train and evaluate machine learning models with H2O Flow and AutoML, without writing a single line of code! You will use the point and click, web-based interface to H2O called Flow to solve a business analytics problem with machine learning. H2O is a leading open-source machine learning and artificial intelligence platform trusted by data scientists and machine learning practitioners. It has APIs available in R, Python, Scala, and also a web-based point and click interface called Flow. H2O's AutoML automates the process of training and tuning a large selection of models, allowing the user to focus on other aspects of the data science and machine learning pipelines such as data pre-processing, feature engineering, and model deployment. To get the most out of this project, we recommend that you have an understanding of basic machine learning theory, and have trained machine learning models. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • data-science

  • automl

  • business-analytics

  • machine-learning

  • H2O

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and Project Overview

  2. Importing and Parsing Data

  3. Creating Training and Test Splits

  4. Build and Evaluate a GLM

  5. Run H2O AutoML with Flow

  6. View Leaderboard and Model Exploration

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MACHINE LEARNING WITH H2O FLOW

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder