Manage container images using AWS
Create a delivery pipeline using AWS CodePipeline and AWS CodeBuild
Learn to store and retreive Docker images in Elastic Container Registry
Learn to set up an IAM user with all required permissions
Welcome to "Manage container images using AWS". In this guided project you will learn how to manage your container images using AWS services like Elastic Container Registry, AWS CodePipeline and AWS CodeBuild. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of various AWS services that comes very handy while working on your real-life projects. Most importantly you will leave this course with more confidence that will get you to work in AWS cloud provider more efficiently. If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! Happy learning !!!!!
containerization
Docker
Devops
CI/CD
AWS services
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create IAM User
Access and create a repository in Container Registry
Create a Code Build project
Create a delivery pipeline using AWS CodePipeline
Pull a Docker image from Container Registry and execute a container
