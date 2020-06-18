Marketing Design with Easil
Create an Easil account and a brand kit.
Create multiple posts for social media platforms.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Easil is a free, user-friendly platform which allows you to create informative and eye catching designs to market your products, events, or services. Known for their “drag-and-drop” features, Easil gives you the ability to truly customize each of your ads to meet your marketing needs. Easil has a library of free templates available to use, which makes creating ads and marketing campaigns a breeze. With social media’s heavy influence and presence in today’s society, it is important to create a strong social media presence when advertising your company. This will help to ensure target market engagement and keep your customers up to date on your current sales, projects, and events. In this project, we will use Easil to create social media posts to help boost online presence and increase customer interaction. In addition, we will design a customer loyalty punch card which our customers can use to keep track of their purchases and rewards. This project will teach you about some of the many features of Easil while also giving you the freedom to explore your own creativity. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
All are welcome to take this course!
Marketing
marketing design
Social Media Marketing
Targeted Advertising
Social Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Free Easil Account
Create a Brand Kit and Explore Templates
Create a Facebook Post
Create an Instagram Post from Scratch
Design a Customer Loyalty Card
by ALJun 19, 2020
This is my first time following a guided project on coursera or anywhere else. All courses should have something like this if possible.
by DSJun 18, 2020
It was an amazing experience going through this project by learning new tools and marketing designs which is very much needed in today's world.
by DHJul 25, 2020
Great course to learn how to use easil. Is very friendly, I've never used any design software and the tutorials are very clear and take you step by step.
by ANJul 25, 2020
This is a short and premium course on Easil. For Business owners and designers this is highly recommended.
