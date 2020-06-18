Marketing Design with Easil

Create an Easil account and a brand kit.

Create multiple posts for social media platforms.

Easil is a free, user-friendly platform which allows you to create informative and eye catching designs to market your products, events, or services. Known for their “drag-and-drop” features, Easil gives you the ability to truly customize each of your ads to meet your marketing needs. Easil has a library of free templates available to use, which makes creating ads and marketing campaigns a breeze. With social media’s heavy influence and presence in today’s society, it is important to create a strong social media presence when advertising your company. This will help to ensure target market engagement and keep your customers up to date on your current sales, projects, and events. In this project, we will use Easil to create social media posts to help boost online presence and increase customer interaction. In addition, we will design a customer loyalty punch card which our customers can use to keep track of their purchases and rewards. This project will teach you about some of the many features of Easil while also giving you the freedom to explore your own creativity. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Marketing

  • marketing design

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Targeted Advertising

  • Social Media

  1. Create a Free Easil Account

  2. Create a Brand Kit and Explore Templates

  3. Create a Facebook Post

  4. Create an Instagram Post from Scratch

  5. Design a Customer Loyalty Card

