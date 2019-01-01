Design engaging Stories for Instagram and Facebook in Easil
Make a statement in your social media stories with Easil using gradients.
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create and design engaging stories for Instagram and Facebook in Easil to promote your business. An essential role of your social media marketing strategy is to establish your online identity and appeal to your users. In this guided project, we will use the free version of Easil. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value-added business marketing collateral. We can use Easil to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create organized and visually appealing products while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create social media stories to advertise your brand or products.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a free Easil account and navigate the Easil menu's and tools.
Apply graphic design tools and techniques in your social media stories with Easil.
Include animation in your stories with Easil.
Share, save and publish your stories on social media with Easil.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
