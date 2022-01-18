Master XPath, Css Selector, and Other Locators in Selenium
35 ratings
Writing and identifying effective and unique locating strategy to identify web elements
Mastering Xpath and CSS Selector
Writing Xpath for identifying dynamic elements
Selenium automates browsers, that’s it. What you do with that power is up to you.” Selenium is the most widely used UI automation tool to test web applications. In this project, we are going to learn one of the most used concepts in selenium i.e identifying web elements using locating techniques provided by Selenium automation tool. By the end of this project, you will learn how to identify web elements using locators like Id, Name, Classname, Tagname, Linktext, Partial Linktext, XPath and CSS Selectors Special focus is given to XPath locator covering topics like absolute and relative XPath, methods, operators and axes in XPath, and how to write XPaths for dynamic web elements.
Xpath
Selenium
Test Automation
Locating Strategies
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Locators in Selenium Test Automation and using Id, name, classname, and Tagname
Linktext and Partial linktext in locating strategies
Absolute and relative XPaths
Operators in XPaths
Methods in XPath
Axes in XPath
CSS Selector
by KKJan 18, 2022
Simple and informative. Straight to the point and examples are very applicable. Thumbs up!
