Modern JavaScript: ES6 Basics

In this Guided Project, you will:

You'll understand the major features of ES6.

You'll be able to apply ES6 in practical situations.

You'll learn how to fix every problem caused by this.

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project, you'll learn the most fundamental ES6 features and practice them with live hands-on examples. You'll start writing modern JavaScript and really understand why we need ES6. Mastering modern JavaScript starts with understanding the reasoning behind the main ES6 features - arrow functions, variables, template literals. Doing so will help you grasp the concepts behind Node, React and Angular.

Skills you will develop

  • Computer Programming

  • ES6

  • JavaScript

  • Front-end web

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Task 1: Getting started

  2. Task 2: Variables (let) and Scoping

  3. Task 3: Variables (const) and Immutability

  4. Task 4: Extracting data with Destructuring

  5. Task 5: Strings and Interpolation

  6. Task 6: Arrow functions basics

  7. Task 7: Arrow functions and "this"

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

