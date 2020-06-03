Modern JavaScript: ES6 Basics
You'll understand the major features of ES6.
You'll be able to apply ES6 in practical situations.
You'll learn how to fix every problem caused by this.
You'll understand the major features of ES6.
You'll be able to apply ES6 in practical situations.
You'll learn how to fix every problem caused by this.
In this project, you'll learn the most fundamental ES6 features and practice them with live hands-on examples. You'll start writing modern JavaScript and really understand why we need ES6. Mastering modern JavaScript starts with understanding the reasoning behind the main ES6 features - arrow functions, variables, template literals. Doing so will help you grasp the concepts behind Node, React and Angular.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Getting started
Task 2: Variables (let) and Scoping
Task 3: Variables (const) and Immutability
Task 4: Extracting data with Destructuring
Task 5: Strings and Interpolation
Task 6: Arrow functions basics
Task 7: Arrow functions and "this"
by PNSep 29, 2020
good in this course you will learn all the basics of ES6 its great course
by AGJun 16, 2020
Very concise and fast to brush up on ES6 syntax. Very well taught and explained. Thank you.
by SMJun 3, 2020
Great guided project The instructor does provide adequate exercise while the project to clear your concepts.\n\nA good starting point for learning ES6.
by ADJul 28, 2020
Really helpful. Lectures are the right size and appropriate example to learn concepts
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
