Graphic Design: Make Interior's Project Mood Boards in Gimp

4.7
stars

37 ratings

2 reviews

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Design simple mood boards to visually present your projects

Get started with GIMP 2.10 editing tools

Recognise mood boards essential components

1 hour
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to: - Design simple mood boards to visually present your projects - Get started with GIMP 2.10 editing tools - Recognise mood boards essential components. By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Gimp to create a simple mood board to present interior design ideas to your clients. Mood boards can be used as an efficient eye-catching tool to visually present the idea of a project and engage the client with the feeling of its realization. You can use them in graphic and set design, architecture and interior design, home decor and retail, event planning and curating, fashion and photography, editorial planning...Indeed, any field in which a project needs to be presented in a visually, intuitive way! GIMP version 2.10 is a cross-platform image editor available for many of the most popular operating systems. It is largely used by graphic designers, illustrators, artists, or photographers as an open-source alternative to image editing software. Its interface is user-friendly so it can be enjoyed by anyone interested or involved in jobs related to graphics and visual arts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Design

  • Presentation Skills

  • Visual Communication

  • Image Editing

  • Graphic Design

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Set up a working file in GIMP

  2. Set the layout for your mood board

  3. Arrange contents

  4. Create a mask

  5. Finalise your layout

  6. Preview and export

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder