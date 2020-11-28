Graphic Design: Make Interior's Project Mood Boards in Gimp
37 ratings
Design simple mood boards to visually present your projects
Get started with GIMP 2.10 editing tools
Recognise mood boards essential components
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to: - Design simple mood boards to visually present your projects - Get started with GIMP 2.10 editing tools - Recognise mood boards essential components. By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Gimp to create a simple mood board to present interior design ideas to your clients. Mood boards can be used as an efficient eye-catching tool to visually present the idea of a project and engage the client with the feeling of its realization. You can use them in graphic and set design, architecture and interior design, home decor and retail, event planning and curating, fashion and photography, editorial planning...Indeed, any field in which a project needs to be presented in a visually, intuitive way! GIMP version 2.10 is a cross-platform image editor available for many of the most popular operating systems. It is largely used by graphic designers, illustrators, artists, or photographers as an open-source alternative to image editing software. Its interface is user-friendly so it can be enjoyed by anyone interested or involved in jobs related to graphics and visual arts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Design
Presentation Skills
Visual Communication
Image Editing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a working file in GIMP
Set the layout for your mood board
Arrange contents
Create a mask
Finalise your layout
Preview and export
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
