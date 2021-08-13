مقدمة الى بوربوينت اونلاين (PowerPoint Online)
تعريف وظائف واجهات وبوابات برنامج بور بوينت اونلاين.
استخدام قوالب باوربوينت لأنشاء العروض التقديمية.
إدراج الأشكال والصوروالنصوص والجداول الى العروض التقديمية.
هذا المشروع الموجه حول البدء باستخدام برنامج بوربوينت اونلاين مخصص للباحثين والطلبة ورواد الأعمال وجميع الأفراد الراغبين في تعلم برنامج البوربوينت أونلاين لإنشاء عروض تقديمية جذابة لعرض افكارهم واعمالهم ومنتجاتهم بطريقة تفاعلية. في هذا المشروع الموجه الذي يستغرق ساعتين ستتعرف على مهام واجهات وبوابات باوربوينت و تقوم بتحرير قوالب العروض التقديمية بإضافة النصوص وتنسيقها واستخدام الأشكال والصور و اعادة تحجيمها وتخصيص مظهرها، و إدراج الجداول والأشكال الهندسي وعناصر اخرى. يمكنك هذا المشروع الإرشادي من تصميم العروض التقديمية الخاصة بك باستخدام برنامج بوربوينت اونلاين دون الحاجة إلى مهارات في تصميم الفيديو، كما يتيح لك هذا المشروع تعلم برنامج وورد أونلاين، الذي يمكن أن يكون أداة قيمة في حياتك الشخصية والعملية.
مقدمة إلى المشروع الإرشادي حول استخدام بوربوينت اونلاين.
التعرف على واجهات وبوابات باوربوينت اونلاين.
انشاء عرض تقديمي باستخدام القوالب.
مهمة تدريب ١: انشاء العروض التقديمية باستخدام القوالب.
ادراج الصور ومقاطع الفيديو والجداول الى ملفات باوربوينت.
مهمة تدريب اختيارية٢: إدارة شرائح العروض التقديمية، وادراج الصور، ومقاطع الفيديو، والجداول.
عرض حفظ ومشاركة وطباعة ملفات بوربوينت.
مهمة التتويج: انشاء عرض تقديمي لبحث علمي من موقع ناشونال جيوغرافييك.
