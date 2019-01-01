نظره عامة عن البيانات المصورة باستخدام Tableau
انشاء visualizations المناسبة لعمل اي dashboards او story لاستخدامها في ال presentations او ال reports باستخدام
برنامج Tableau
بنهاية هذا المشروع ، ستكون خبير بكيفية استعمال Tableau لعمل بيانات مصورة لاستخدامها في العروض التقديمية او التقارير وبالتالي يأهلك للحصول على فرص أفضل في العمل. . Tableau هو عبارة عن تطبيق لتحليل وعرض البيانات بصورة مرئية من خلال الاشكال البيانية المختلفة والمناسبة لنوع البيانات المستخدمة، وخلال هذا المشروع ستتعلم كيفية انشاء الاشكال البيانية و لوحة عرض البيانات و قصة مع الاخذ في الاعتبار اسس اختيار الاشكال البيانية المناسبة لعرض المعلومات وترجمة النتائج التي تفيد في الاجابة على الاسئلة الخاصة بالعمل وبالتالي المساعدة في اتخاذ القرار. هذا المشروع مخصص للمبتدئين في مجال البيانات المرئية من خلال التطبيق على برنامج Tableau، سواء كنت جديد تماما وتريد معرفة المفاهيم الاساسية للبيانات المرئية أو تريد توسيع فهمك في هذا المجال، اذا هذا المشروع مثالي بالنسبة لك.
Data Analysis
Tableau Software
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Tableau مقدمة عن البيانات المصورة باستخدام
معالجة البيانات
الانواع المختلفة من البيانات المصورة على اوراق العمل
البيانات المصورة في لوحة عرض البيانات
احكي قصة وشاركها
