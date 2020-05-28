Neural Network Visualizer Web App with Python
Create a model server with Flask
Create a web application with Streamlit
Keras' functional API
In this 2 hour long project-based course, you will learn to create a Neural Network Visualizer web application using Streamlit, and a simple model server using Keras and Flask. You will also use Keras to train a Neural Network model, and use Keras' functional API to create a model with multiple outputs. We will create a web application that will visualize the outputs of all the nodes of all the layers of the neural network for a given input image. In order to complete this project successfully, you will need prior programming experience with Python, understanding of the theory behind neural networks, and familiarity with Keras. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Streamlit
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
The Dataset
Data Normalization
Create and Train the Model
Create a Model Server with Flask
Streamlit Web Application
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RDJun 10, 2020
A very good introductory project to understand machine learning model deployment in web app. All the concepts raised in the projects are well explained by Amit sir.
by DBMay 28, 2020
Very good skill for developing an app quickly for demonstration purpose.
by HRSep 29, 2020
project was well guided but doubt solving about stream lit and flask was not done please look into that
by RBJun 15, 2020
Excellent project .A nice way to get started with streamlit and flask with practical hands on experience.Instructor has been truly fantastic.
