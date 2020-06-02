Neural Style Transfer with TensorFlow
110 ratings
4,228 already enrolled
Develop an understanding of how Neural Style Transfer works.
Be able to apply Neural Style Transfer to stylize a given content image.
110 ratings
4,228 already enrolled
Develop an understanding of how Neural Style Transfer works.
Be able to apply Neural Style Transfer to stylize a given content image.
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of Neural Style Transfer with TensorFlow. Neural Style Transfer is a technique to apply stylistic features of a Style image onto a Content image while retaining the Content's overall structure and complex features. We will see how to create content and style models, compute content and style costs and ultimately run a training loop to optimize a proposed image which retains content features while imparting stylistic features from another image. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow pre-installed. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Neural Style Transfer
Tensorflow
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Import the Model
Import Libraries and Helper Functions
Image Preprocessing and Display
Content and Style Models
Compute Content Cost
Define Gram Matrix
Compute Style Cost
Training Loop
Plot the Results
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PAJun 2, 2020
This was a great project. Explanations were given nicely.
by RBJun 17, 2020
Excellent and precise explanation.Nice course.Instructor has been really fantastic.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.