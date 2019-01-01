Overview of Data Visualization in Microsoft Excel
Create different charts
Learn basic principles of data visualization
Apply those basic principles
After finishing this project, you will have learned some basic rules about data visualization and can apply them whenever you create charts. In present times, one can find data visualization in a wide range of fields. Businesses show graphs to report on revenue, police departments create maps of crimes in their jurisdiction, and on the website for the city hall, you can likely find visual comparisons of people who moved to the city and those who left the city. For this reason, it is important for a lot of people to know the basics of data visualization.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get to know different types of data visualization in Microsoft Excel
Choose a chart type in Microsoft Excel based on available data
Use various chart elements in Microsoft Excel
Pick appropriate colors for your chart in Microsoft Excel
Create a chart in Microsoft Excel while applying all learned rules during this project
