Pandas Python Library for Beginners in Data Science
Pandas Python Library for Beginners in Data Science

Taught in English

Vinita Silaparasetty

Instructor: Vinita Silaparasetty

1 hour
What you'll learn

  • Learn how to clean data using pandas.

  • Learn how to do basic data preprocessing.

  • Learn how to handle quantitative data (numeric data) and qualitative data (text data) with pandas.

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Three methods of creating a series.

  2. Two methods of creating data frames.

  3. Importing/exporting different types of data files and viewing rows.

  4. Get a summary of the data & view column names and data types.

  5. Calculate mean & cumulative sum. Determine minimum & maximum values.

  6. String operations such as converting to uppercase letters , lowercase letters, swap case, finding the length of a string, splitting strings and detecting unique values.

  7. Repeating strings.

Recommended experience

To get the most out of this project, it is best if you know basic Python programming , basic Numpy and how to use Jupyter notebooks.

Vinita Silaparasetty
Coursera Project Network
How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

