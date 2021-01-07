Pandas Python Library for Beginners in Data Science

Note 1: As a beginner you are not yet ready to work with real world data. So real world data is not used in this project.
Note2 : If you are already familiar with pandas and want to work with real world data, check out the intermediate course here: https://www.coursera.org/projects/intermediate-pandas-python-library-data-science This guided project is for college students or those who have not heard of pandas before and want to learn about the syntax in pandas, one of the most important python libraries for data analysis. By the end of this project, you will master the basics of pandas. While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning. Special Features: 1) This project provides plenty of challenges with solutions to encourage you to practice using pandas. 2) Libraries are automatically imported each time you begin a new session. Just open the project and start learning! 3) The real world applications of each function is explained. 4) After you complete this project, you get a jupyter notebook of all the work you covered (including gifs). It acts as a useful learning tool that you can refer to at any time in the future. 5) Best practices and tips are provided to ensure that you learn how to use pandas efficiently. 6) Animated gifs are used to aid in the learning process. 7) Important terminology and definitions are explained. 8) Simple language is used throughout the project, so that you can focus on coding. (Eg: Quantitative data is referred to simply as numeric data.) Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.