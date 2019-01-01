Create a Picture Puzzle using Java Swing
Create your own customized Graphical User Interface
Create your own game with your own set of game rules.
Create your own customized Graphical User Interface
Create your own game with your own set of game rules.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a fully functioning picture puzzle game using Java and Swing toolkit. Java is one of the most in demand programming languages, and using the Swing toolkit with it will give you a chance to easily implement many game applications. Throughout the project, you will be able to identify and use most of the components inside the Swing toolkit , which includes creating and using JFrames, JPanels and all the necessary components you will require in order to create your own customized games using Java in Eclipse. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video Game Development
Java
Swing (Java)
Computer Programming
Computer Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a Java environment in Eclipse to create your application.
Create the puzzle grid in the Graphical User Interface.
Link the puzzle pieces and perform a swap between them.
Check if the user won, show a pop up and reset the game.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.