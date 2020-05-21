Create Your First Game with Python
545 ratings
12,383 already enrolled
Handle keyboard and mouse events with PyGame
Load, transform and display images with PyGame
545 ratings
12,383 already enrolled
Handle keyboard and mouse events with PyGame
Load, transform and display images with PyGame
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of game development with Python using the PyGame modules. Through hands on, practical experience, you will go through concepts like creating a game loop, image display and transformation, event handling, and writing game logic. You will then apply the concepts to create your first game with Python and PyGame. This course is aimed at learners who are looking to get started with game development using Python, and have some prior programming experience in the Python programming language. The ideal learner has understanding of Python syntax, and computer programming concepts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video Game Development
Python Programming
Pygame
Game Programming
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Project Setup
Initialization and Game Loop
Images, Blit and Flip
Animal Class
Displaying Animal Images
Handling Events
Displaying Recent Images
Finishing Touches
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MHJun 25, 2020
Just what it says on the can. Short and sweet, but requires a bit of understanding of Python syntax so as to not struggle with some bits of tricky syntax.
by IESep 23, 2020
It would be best if the instructor explain some concepts and function of the pygame library before the project but overall the course and instructor both are great.
by AKSep 13, 2020
It was my first game with Python. The project was just perfect for me to learn something new.
by KPMay 21, 2020
It is a better experience for me How to create a game with python but some what difficult to create this.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.