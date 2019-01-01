Recognizing Facials and Objects with Amazon Rekognition
Create a Web Application to Analysis of Images in AWS S3.
Use the AWS SDK for Javascript in a Node JS Application
Deep learning analysis in images using AWS SDK for Recognition
Create a Web Application to Analysis of Images in AWS S3.
Use the AWS SDK for Javascript in a Node JS Application
Deep learning analysis in images using AWS SDK for Recognition
In this two hours project, you understand how Amazon Rekognition works and will learn how to use the AWS SDK to Analyze Faces, detect objects and labels in image scenes, moderate images, identify celebrities and recognize and compare faces using Artificial Intelligence. Amazon Rekognition is one of the most used Artificial Intelligence services in AWS and popular to analyze images with huge confidence and low costs. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to use Amazon Rekognition to analyze your own images in just a few steps.
Deep Learning
aws
Machine Learning
Cloud
rekognition
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
How Amazon Rekognition works and how to use in Console
Create an AWS User using AWS IAM and set permissions
Create an AWS S3 Bucket and Upload Images
Clone a Project and Include the AWS SDK in a NodeJS Application
Understand the AWS SDK documentation
Detect Objects in an Image using Amazon Rekognition
Detect Faces in an image and others using Amazon Rekognition
Compare Faces in images using Amazon Rekognition
Clean Up the environment
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.