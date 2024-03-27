Write Blog Posts With Outranking: Rank Articles With AI

Can AI actually write quality SEO written content that the major search engines love and rank highly? This Guided Project is tailored to equip content creators, remote work consultants, and marketing professionals with the skills to create compelling, SEO-optimized content using Outranking.io. Throughout this project, you'll gain proficiency in deploying AI for content research, drafting articles that resonate with audiences, and optimizing for the best search engine ranking score. The project showcases how intelligent AI can be leveraged to understand and target any content in a high level of detail, embodying a blend of innovation in technology and content strategy. No previous Outranking.io experience is required, though a passion for AI technology and SEO trends will enhance your learning experience.
What you'll learn
Configure and utilize Outranking.io for initial content analysis and keyword research to lay the foundation for SEO optimization.
Execute strategic content enhancements, including the integration of suggested keywords and the optimization of headings and subheadings.
Apply advanced SEO tools within Outranking.io to refine content quality and readability, improving its SEO scoring.
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Signup and Initialise Post
Generate Outline and Refine
Refine Our First Draft With Writing Tools
Manually Incorporate Missing Keywords in Headings and Common Terms
Manually Optimise Sections With Inline Prompts
Automatically Optimise Whole Sections
Recommended experience
- Some basic knowledge of SEO
- Access to browser (I will be using Chrome)
